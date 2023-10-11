The ‘Abortion Queen’ Wants Patients to Have ‘Skin in the Game.’ Is That Restricting Access?

(STAT News) – The reproductive justice movement is often loath to criticize its own. With so many restrictions already in place, advocates worry that publicly airing internal disputes might give anti-abortion activists more fodder and end up doing more harm than good. Patients regularly travel hundreds of miles to seek care in Bristol — just one example of the importance of a single clinic. But in this case, former employees spoke out in part because they worried that a business that ostensibly exists to ensure abortion access had a guiding principle that might be restricting it. (Read More)