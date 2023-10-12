A Monkey Got a New Kidney From a Pig—and Lived for 2 Years

(Wired) – Around the world, there aren’t enough donor kidneys available for everyone who needs one. Scientists are hoping pig kidneys could help ease the shortage, but first they must make sure the organs can keep working after transplant. In a step toward that goal, Massachusetts-based biotech company eGenesis reports today that a kidney from a genetically engineered pig functioned in monkeys for more than two years. (Read More)