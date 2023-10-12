Embryologists Inundated with Requests for Sperm Retrieval from the Fallen and Dead

(The Times of Israel) – As the scale of the tragedy from the Hamas onslaught on Saturday became clear, with hundreds of young men — both soldiers and civilians — among those killed, embryologists and IVF specialists report being called to quickly try to perform posthumous sperm retrieval (PSR) on an unprecedented scale. Family members want their loved one’s sperm extracted and frozen in hopes that a child can be conceived from it in the future and for their genetic legacy to live on. (Read More)