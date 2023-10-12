A Doctor’s Group Calls Its ‘Excited Delirium’ Paper Outdated and Withdraws Its Approval

(Associated Press) – A leading doctors group on Thursday formally withdrew its approval of a 2009 paper on “excited delirium,” a document that critics say has been used to justify excessive force by police. The American College of Emergency Physicians in a statement called the paper outdated and said the term excited delirium should not be used by members who testify in civil or criminal cases. The group’s directors voted on the matter Thursday in Philadelphia. (Read More)