After-the-Fact Informed Consent for a Clinical Trial? It Can Work in Some Situations

(MedPage Today) – Can informed consent work after study participation has taken place? Yes, under the right circumstances, researchers said Tuesday at the annual meeting of the American College of Emergency Physicians. “There are significant barriers to obtaining informed consent in research studies specifically for acutely ill patients,” said Abigail Mauermann, MS, a research coordinator at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. “This leads to inability to enroll [patients] early …. and in some cases, inability to enroll at all.” That, in turn, “may lead to cohorts that are less representative of our populations,” she said. (Read More)