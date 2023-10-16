Physician, Invade Thyself

In fact, using the principle of autonomy that dominates our present research ethics environment, it could be argued that it is unethical to encroach upon those who wish to conduct a medical experiment on themselves. What right would anyone have in preventing someone from doing an experiment upon themselves that progressed science or bettered humanity?

But does celebration of the self-experimenter overlook requisite concern for them? Have we become so excited by the bravery displayed in sacrificing one's wellbeing for the advancement of a humanistic endeavour such as medicine that we have overlooked a basic ethical responsibility to do one's own self no harm?