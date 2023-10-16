Novavax Says New COVID Shot Now Available in U.S. Pharmacies

(Reuters) – Novavax (NVAX.O) said on Friday its updated COVID-19 vaccine was available at U.S. pharmacies such as CVS (CVS.N) and Rite Aid (RAD.N), a week after gaining clearance from the U.S. health regulator. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the updated vaccine last week for emergency use in individuals aged 12 years and older, nearly a month after the agency cleared updated mRNA shots from Pfizer-BioNTech (PFE.N) and Moderna (MRNA.O). (Read More)