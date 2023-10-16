Studies Highlight Risks of Excluding People with Obesity from Drug Trials

(STAT News) – People with obesity often go underrepresented in drug development trials, a critical gap that researchers say leaves drugmakers and doctors unsure of efficacy or risks in that patient population. “Patients and providers are not aware of how some drugs may act differently in people with obesity,” said Christina Chow, the head of research at Emerald Lake Safety, an institution that conducts independent research to make pharmaceuticals safer. “People with obesity are underrepresented in clinical trials for drug approval.” (Read More)