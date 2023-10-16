This Biotech CEO Decided to Take Her Own (Fertility) Medicine

To be a great company founder, they say you should use your own product. Eat your own dog food. But what if you are running a biotech company developing an experimental fertility treatment? You might be excused. Not Dina Radenkovic, CEO of Gameto, a New York startup engineering stem cells to craft a "lightweight" version of IVF—one it thinks could appeal to professional women without time to spare. Last December, the Serbian-born doctor, who is 28, found herself at home looking at a needle loaded with hormones. She pushed it under her skin and pressed the plunger.