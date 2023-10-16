Millions of Workers Are Training AI Models for Pennies

(Wired) – It’s a pattern that’s being repeated across the developing world. Labeling hot spots in east Africa, Venezuela, India, the Philippines, and even refugee camps in Kenya and Lebanon’s Shatila camps offer cheap labor. Workers pick up microtasks for a few cents each on platforms like Appen, Clickworker, and Scale AI, or sign onto short-term contracts in physical data centers like Sama’s 3,000-person office in Nairobi, Kenya, which was the subject of a Time investigation into the exploitation of content moderators. (Read More)