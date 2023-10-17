‘Incorrect to Call It Abortion’: Medical Fraternity Divided on [Supreme Court of India]’s Rejection of Plea to End 26-Week Pregnancy

(News 18) – Although majority of medical experts supported the apex court’s position, underscoring that terminating a pregnancy at 26 weeks is inadvisable due to the advanced development of the foetus, some argued that the importance of preserving the life of a woman grappling with a severe psychiatric illness should not be eclipsed by the sanctity of foetal life. However, not many doctors chose to come on record while sharing their perspective which was against SC’s decision. (Read More)