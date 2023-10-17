New Playground, New Court, New Classroom? Thank Ozempic.

(Wall Street Journal) – The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum just got $20 million to build a high-tech classroom for visiting students. The source: weight-loss drug wealth. Two nonprofit foundations are large shareholders of Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk, the companies selling the drugs Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro popularly used to reduce weight. Thanks to the drugs’ skyrocketing sales, the foundations’ stakes have surged in value, creating windfalls that are reshaping charitable giving. (Read More)