America Is About to See Way More Driverless Cars

For the past decade, the two leading robotaxi companies, Waymo and Cruise, have been focused primarily on San Francisco and Phoenix, where they both already take paid passengers. But now they are expanding into new cities, adding millions more potential riders (and bystanders) into the mix. Last week, Cruise, a subsidiary of General Motors, launched its robotaxi service in Houston, and will also soon do the same in Dallas. In addition to L.A., where Cruise is testing and reportedly will soon expand, Waymo is kicking off in Austin, where Cruise already takes passengers.