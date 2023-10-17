Strike on Gaza Hospital Kills More Than 500, Palestinian Officials Say

(Wall Street Journal) – A strike rocked a hospital in Gaza Tuesday, killing at least 500 people, Palestinian officials said, in one of the deadliest single incidents of violence in the strip—hours before President Biden was expected to visit Israel in a show of support. Hamas and Palestinian officials blamed Israel. Israel’s Prime Minister’s Office said there were “clear indications” that the strike was a misfire by militant group Palestinian Islamic Jihad, which the group denied. The source of the blast couldn’t be immediately verified. (Read More)