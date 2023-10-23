A New Edition of Medicine, Health Care and Philosophy Is Now Available
October 23, 2023
Medicine, Health Care and Philosophy (vol. 26, no. 3, 2023) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Black-Box Assisted medical Decisions: AI Power vs. ethical Physician Care” by Berman Chan
- “Relating to foetal Persons: Why Women’s Voices come First and Last, but not alone in Abortion Debates” by Stephen Milford
- “What Does it Mean to Call a medical Device invasive?” by Eran Klein
- “The Fertility of Moral ambiguity in Precision Medicine” by Jeanette Bresson Ladegaard Knox and Mette Nordahl Svendsen