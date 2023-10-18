Health Insurance Costs Near $24K After Big Jump This Year: Survey

(Axios) – The average cost of workplace health insurance premiums for family coverage reached nearly $24,000 this year, jumping 7% from 2022, according to the latest annual KFF survey of employer-sponsored coverage. Why it matters: After a few years of largely flat growth, inflation appears to be driving a steady uptick in health care costs. Employers, facing a tight labor market, are trying to limit how much of those costs they pass on to workers. (Read More)