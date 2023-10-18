Zuckerberg and Chan Announce a New York Biohub to Build Disease-Fighting Cellular Machines

(STAT News) – Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, pediatrician and philanthropist Priscilla Chan, announced on Wednesday plans to invest $250 million over 10 years to establish a new “biohub” in New York City focused on building a new class of cellular machines that can surveil the body and snuff out disease. The new initiative, publicly revealed at the 2023 STAT Summit and previewed exclusively to STAT, is the latest program from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, or CZI, a company the couple founded in 2015 to help cure, prevent, or manage all disease by 2100. (Read More)