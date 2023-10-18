NYC Mayor Casually Announces He’s Deepfaking Himself, Experts Horrified

(Vice) – At a press conference Monday that was meant to brief reporters on a recent “chatbot forum” at City Hall, Adams let slip that his office has been robo-calling New Yorkers with an algorithmically-generated version of his voice speaking in different languages that the mayor does not speak.

The purpose of the Monday press conference was to announce the city’s impending use of “AI” voice chatbots that will speak to New Yorkers in their language of choice when they call 311 or other services, but the mayor casually mentioned that the city has already been deploying the technology for other purposes, and that New Yorkers are already being misled about the range of languages he speaks. (Read More)