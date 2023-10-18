Who’s Responsible for the Gaza Hospital Explosion? Here’s Why It’s Hard to Know What’s Real

October 18, 2023

(Wired) – Yesterday evening around 7 pm local time, an explosion rocked the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City. Within minutes, information about what had happened was distorted by partisan narratives, disinformation, and a rush to be first to post about the blast. Add in mainstream media outlets parroting official statements without verifying their veracity, and the result was a chaotic information environment in which no one was sure what had happened or how. (Read More)

Posted in Artificial Intelligence, Disaster Ethics, Emerging Technologies, Global Bioethics, highlights, News

