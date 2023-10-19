Amazon Launches Drug Delivery by Drone

(Axios) – Years after it first broached delivering drugs by drone, Amazon is poised to launch a service in College Station, Texas, that it says will airlift certain common medicines to homes within 60 minutes. Why it matters: It’s the latest move by the online retail giant to disrupt health care delivery — and a convenience that could help patients start treatments faster and adhere to prescriptions. The big picture: Amazon has been testing out 30-minute drone delivery for other products as part of its Prime Air service, which launched in June 2022. (Read More)