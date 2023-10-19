Researchers Say Guardrails Built Around A.I. Systems Are Not So Sturdy

October 19, 2023

(New York Times) – Before it released the A.I. chatbot ChatGPT last year, the San Francisco start-up OpenAI added digital guardrails meant to prevent its system from doing things like generating hate speech and disinformation. Google did something similar with its Bard chatbot. Now a paper from researchers at Princeton, Virginia Tech, Stanford and IBM says those guardrails aren’t as sturdy as A.I. developers seem to believe. (Read More)

Posted by

Posted in Artificial Intelligence, Emerging Technologies, highlights, News

Ad