CVS Health to Pull Decongestants with Phenylephrine Off Shelves

(NBC News) – U.S. pharmacy chain CVS Health said on Thursday it is pulling some of the most common decongestants with phenylephrine as the only active ingredient from its shelves and will no longer sell them. The move comes after a panel of advisers to U.S. health regulators raised doubts over the efficacy of the ingredient. (Read More)