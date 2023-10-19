AI Chatbot ‘Hallucinates’ Faulty Medical Intelligence

(Medscape) – Artificial intelligence (AI) models are typically a year out of date and have this “charming problem of hallucinating made-up data and saying it with all the certainty of an attending on rounds,” Isaac Kohane, MD, PhD, Harvard Medical School, told a packed audience at plenary at IDWeek 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. Kohane, chair of the Department of Biomedical Informatics, says the future intersection between AI and healthcare is “muddy.” (Read More)

