Nearly 200 Bodies Recovered from a Colorado Funeral Home Accused of Improper Storage

(NPR) – At least 189 dead and decaying bodies were recovered from the Return to Nature Funeral Home in Colorado this week — that’s roughly 75 more decedents than police originally believed to be onsite when they began investigating the facility this month. Police first searched the funeral home, located roughly 30 miles south of Colorado Springs in the town of Penrose, on Oct. 3, after receiving a report of strong odors coming from the building. What they found inside was “horrific,” according to Fremont County Sheriff Allen Cooper, who declined to go into further detail during an Oct. 6 press conference on the investigation. (Read More)