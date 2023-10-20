When She Had No One to Talk to About Her Herpes Diagnosis, TikTok Became a Listening Ear

(NBC News) – The popularity of Miller’s video suggests a demand for frank conversations about sexually transmitted infections online, particularly from sexual health advocates and people living with viruses like herpes. In recent years, TikTok has become a place for many health educators — from doctors to sex therapists — to facilitate more positive conversations around sex. Talking about sexually transmitted diseases and infections can help reduce stigma and increase awareness, some experts say. (Read More)