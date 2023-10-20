After Years, the FDA Is Moving to Ban Menthol Cigarettes

(Axios) – The Food and Drug Administration is poised to move forward with a long-awaited ban on menthol cigarettes, a move hailed by public health groups who say it will especially improve the health of Black communities and prevent young people from taking up smoking. Why it matters: Menthol products account for more than a third of tobacco sales in the United States, and tobacco companies have been accused of heavily marketing them to Black communities — contributing to health disparities and making it harder for Black people to quit smoking, according to the CDC. (Read More)