This Drug Could Be the Next Ozempic. Bootlegs Are Already Selling Online.

(Wall Street Journal) – A potential blockbuster weight-loss drug still years away from U.S. regulatory approval is already being sold online, another example of a thriving gray market for unapproved weight-loss medications, according to a Wall Street Journal review. The Journal found hundreds of merchants offering the new drug, which is being developed by Eli Lillyand is called retatrutide. Most appear to be Chinese sellers shipping directly to U.S. consumers from sites such as Made-in-China.com. Some of the sites, including ones that appear to be based in the U.S., have marketed their products via posts on Facebook, LinkedIn and Reddit. A handful have run paid ads on Instagram and Google. A fitness influencer has offered it for sale via his newsletter. (Read More)