These Are the Scientists Taking Down Cold Medicines That Don’t Work

(Wall Street Journal) – When Leslie Hendeles walked into his neighborhood drugstore this week and learned that a common cold medicine was being pulled off the shelves, he was stunned. The news affirmed a decadeslong quest to steer consumers away from a drug that he long-believed didn’t work. Hendeles, a retired professor, with his friend, fellow pharmacist and University of Florida professor Randy Hatton, have spent nearly 20 years following the science of phenylephrine, an ingredient in more than 200 over-the-counter decongestants. (Read More)