New Trials Aim to Restore Hearing in Deaf Children–With Gene Therapy

(Wired) – Two companies have launched clinical trials to see if they can restore hearing to children with a rare type of genetic deafness. Akouos and Decibel Therapeutics, both based in Boston, are testing experimental therapies in children with severe hearing loss due to variations in a gene called OTOF. A third firm, Sensorion, in France, is gearing up to begin a similar trial in Europe. The companies are all aiming to deliver functioning copies of this gene to the inner ear. The approach is known as gene therapy. It’s designed to be given once and have lasting effects. (Read More)