One in Four Americans Have Had Their Health Data Compromised This Year

(Quartz) – More than a quarter of the US population has had their health data exposed in security breaches this year, with a rise in ransomware attacks and other hacking efforts affecting nearly 87 million patients, according to internet security firm Atlas VPN. Data of more than 45 million patients was compromised in the third quarter of 2023 alone, up from the 37 million patients affected in all of 2022. (Read More)