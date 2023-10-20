Researchers Try To Tease Out Possible Ties Between Long Covid and Menopause

(STAT News) – Women have been reporting period disturbances after a Covid infection or after receiving a Covid vaccine, though research has often minimized the relevance of such symptoms. A 2022 systematic review of research found that women can experience a range of symptoms following the administration of a Covid vaccine, including temporary increased bleeding and longer and more painful periods. But research specifically on long Covid and menopause is scarce, and mostly preliminary. So far, the evidence collected is primarily anecdotal, and Kurtzer is one of the few menopause specialists in the country working on the possible ties between long Covid and menopause. Awareness of the impact of the viral infection on the female reproductive system is gaining more attention, though. (Read More)