A New Edition of The Linacre Quarterly Is Now Available

October 31, 2023

The Linacre Quarterly (vol. 90, no. 3, 2023) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

  • “The Moral Illicitness of Relying Solely on Neurological Criteria for the Determination of Death: A Catholic Response to ‘Brain Death'” by Michael Arthur Vacca
  • “Subsidiarity and Participation in an Age of Catholic Mega-Systems” by Jacquelyn Harootunian-Cutts
  • “Infecundity and the Principle of Double Effect in the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith’s 2018 Responsum on Hysterectomy” by Steven Dezort

 

