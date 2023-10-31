A New Edition of The Linacre Quarterly Is Now Available
October 31, 2023
The Linacre Quarterly (vol. 90, no. 3, 2023) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “The Moral Illicitness of Relying Solely on Neurological Criteria for the Determination of Death: A Catholic Response to ‘Brain Death'” by Michael Arthur Vacca
- “Subsidiarity and Participation in an Age of Catholic Mega-Systems” by Jacquelyn Harootunian-Cutts
- “Infecundity and the Principle of Double Effect in the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith’s 2018 Responsum on Hysterectomy” by Steven Dezort