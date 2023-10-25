Cancer Disparities Persisted Even Among Clinical Trial Participants, Study Finds

(STAT News) – Participation in a clinical trial is often considered something of an equalizer in medicine. Researchers have pushed for better access to trials for historically disadvantaged populations, hoping that increasing diversity in trials will both advance medicine and also help close health disparities by providing more equitable access to high-quality care. But a new study suggests that increasing trial diversity won’t be enough to eliminate health disparities. The study, published in JAMA Network Open on Wednesday, found that even among clinical trial participants, disparities still emerged for some groups of breast cancer patients, including young Black and Hispanic patients and Hispanic patients with certain breast cancer subtypes. (Read More)