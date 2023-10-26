The Cannabis That People Are Using for Anxiety Is Probably Making It Worse

(Wall Street Journal) – Lots of people with anxiety are counting on cannabis’s ability to treat their symptoms. There’s a problem: The science shows that it probably doesn’t help, and it may make those symptoms worse. Cannabis companies have promoted their products as helpful for anxiety, making for a potentially lucrative market. Anxious consumers have turned to weed and edibles for relief as treatments for their ailments have become harder to find. The number of available and affordable therapists badly lags demand and traditional medications don’t work for everyone. (Read More)