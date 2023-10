The Future of Pharmacies: Robots, AI and More

(Axios) – As pharmacists attempt to pivot from pill-dispensing and administrative tasks to patient care, robots and AI software are starting to shoulder more of the back-end work — albeit slowly. Why it matters: Recent pharmacist walkouts — which could go nationwide next week — point to the profession’s high level of burnout and overwork, which automation and “smarter” computer systems could help offset. (Read More)