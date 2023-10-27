The Employees Secretly Using AI at Work

(BBC) – Since OpenAI launched ChatGPT in November 2022, companies have scrambled to keep its workplace use under control. Many organisations are concerned their data will be leaked – not only unintentionally training OpenAI algorithms with sensitive information, but also potentially surfacing corporate secrets to competitors' prompts, says Simon Johnson, head of the global economics and management group at MIT Sloan School of Management, in Massachusetts, US. Yet many workers love the technology, and have come to desire, even depend on it.