Adam Zivo: So Now We’re Going to Euthanize Drug Addicts?

(National Post) – The federal government seems poised to legalize medically assisted suicide for drug users next spring — a move that addiction physicians and harm-reduction advocates are condemning as “eugenics.” Their anger is entirely reasonable, as it is appalling that we live in a country that fails to provide adequate supports to drug users, and then, in the face of the predictable suffering that ensues, offers them death instead.

While medically assisted suicide (also known as “medical assistance in dying” or “MAID”) can be a compassionate intervention in some cases, Canada’s particular guidelines have become increasingly absurd. (Read More)