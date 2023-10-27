Covid Shots May Slightly Increase Risk of Stroke in Older Adults, Particularly When Administered with Certain Flu Vaccines

(CNN) – Vaccines for Covid-19 and influenza may slightly increase the risk of strokes caused by blood clots in the brains of seniors, particularly when the two vaccines are given at the same time and when they are given to adults who are age 85 and older, according to a new study. The safety signal was detected by experts at the US Food and Drug Administration who analyzed data from Medicare claims. (Read More)