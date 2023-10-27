Emergency Medicine Is Grappling with a Surprising Problem: The Prospect of Too Many Physicians

(STAT News) – While much of the health care workforce is battling staff shortages, the emergency medicine field is trying to figure out how to manage a potential oversupply of physicians. The American College of Emergency Physicians predicted in a 2021 study that there would be a surplus of nearly 8,000 emergency physicians by 2030.

In the wake of this news, medical students’ interest in the field nosedived over the next two years. Whereas 99.5% of emergency medicine residency positions were filled in 2021, there were hundreds of unmatched seats in emergency medicine residencies in 2022 and 2023 — 554 of them this year alone. (Read More)