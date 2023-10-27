Facing Dementia Without a Diagnosis Is Crushing. A New Program in Kenya Offers Help

(NPR) – It’s a part of getting older that many people worry about: The increased chance of developing diseases like Alzheimer’s that cause dementia. In wealthy countries, getting an early diagnosis can at least help a person’s family understand and support them and sometimes get them on medications that can ease their symptoms. In lower income countries, many people with dementia don’t get that chance – suffering needlessly as their condition goes unrecognized. Now there’s an effort to change that in rural Kenya. (Read More)