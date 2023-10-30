Federal Coverage of COVID Drugs Is Ending

(Axios) – COVID-19 treatments, including Pfizer’s Paxlovid, will begin transitioning to the commercial market this week, with costs of the drugs set to increase. Why it matters: The oral antivirals reduce the risk of hospitalization or death from COVID-19 and until now have been free for patients through the federal government. The Biden administration and drugmakers have taken steps to ensure access to the treatments after they move to the commercial market. (Read More)