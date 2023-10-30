Suicide Rates Are Up for Gen Z Across the Anglosphere, Especially for Girls

(After Babel) – In early 2021, Jon told me that we needed to figure out “just how international” the youth mental health crisis is. After examining data from the Anglosphere (U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand) and Nordic nations (Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, and Iceland), I’ve found that one trend stands out above all others: the spike in anxiety, depression, and self-harm among adolescent girls that began in the early 2010s. (Read More)