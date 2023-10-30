Biden Signs AI Executive Order, the Most Expansive Regulatory Attempt Yet

(Washington Post via MSN) – President Biden signed a sweeping artificial intelligence executive order Monday, wielding the force of agencies across the federal government and invoking broad emergency powers to harness the potential and tackle the risks of what he called the “most consequential technology of our time.” The sprawling effort marks the U.S. government’s most ambitious attempt to spur innovation and address concerns that the burgeoning technology could exacerbate bias, displace workers and undermine national security. (Read More)