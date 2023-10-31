New CDC Campaign Asks Health Care Leaders to Take Responsibility for Reducing Burnout

(STAT News) – Often, workplace conversations about burnout put the onus on the individual to take care of their mental health while ignoring management’s role in solving the problem. A new anti-burnout campaign from the Centers for Disease Control and National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health avoids this typical — and often frustrating — tactic, instead imploring leaders to better support health care workers. (Read More)