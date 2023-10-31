In Gaza, the Glia Project 3D Prints Tourniquests and Stethoscopes

(STAT News) – The stethoscope — compared to 3M’s Littman stethoscopes in a validation study — became the inaugural device of the Glia Project, a group founded by Loubani in 2016 that 3D prints open-source medical equipment for low-resource areas. Loubani grew the organization with the help of Carrie Wakem, a former hospital colleague who now serves as Glia’s executive director. The tiny group is pioneering a bold new vision for democratizing medical devices, starting in war-torn areas where they’re most needed. (Read More)