A New Edition of Medico-Legal Journal Is Now Available
November 9, 2023
Medico-Legal Journal (vol. 91, no. 3, 2023) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Cannabis regulatory System in European Union Countries, forensic Concept of ‘Doping Dose’ and Medico-Legal Implications” by Andrea Cioffi, et al.
- “Extreme medical Misconduct: 49 UK-registered Doctors involved in Child Pornography, Dealt with by the General Medical Council 2012–2020” by Hania Khalid, Timothy J David and Sarah Ellson