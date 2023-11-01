How Music Can Be Mental Health Care

(New York Times) – Music therapy, while still a relatively small field, has grown over the last decade. The practice helps people cope with ailments as wide-ranging as stress, chronic pain, limited mobility and hypertension, and is performed in a variety of settings, including psychiatric hospitals, outpatient clinics, senior centers and schools.

Scientific research has begun to explore why music appears to have such a strong effect on health and wellness, particularly mental health, where sounds can serve as a conduit to lift someone's mood, help them reflect and reduce stress, anxiety and depression.