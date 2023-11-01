Majority of Doctors Worry About AI Driving Clinical Decisions, Survey Shows

(Axios) – Two out of three physicians are concerned about AI driving diagnosis and treatment decisions, seeing it as a tool better suited for scheduling or other administrative tasks, according to a new Medscape survey. The big picture: Many clinicians worry current iterations of AI could make flawed recommendations and drive up their legal liability. And like professionals in many other fields, they’re also concerned about job security. (Read More)