AI Better Than Biopsy at Assessing Some Cancers, Study Finds

(The Guardian) – Artificial intelligence is almost twice as accurate as a biopsy at judging the aggressiveness of some cancers, according to research that experts say could save the lives of thousands of patients. Cancer kills 10 million people globally every year, according to the World Health Organization. For millions more patients, the disease can be thwarted if detected promptly and dealt with quickly. A key challenge for health workers is to find patients with high-risk tumours and treat them early. (Read More)