New Antibiotic Targets Gonorrhea As Well As Last Existing Treatment, Study Shows

(STAT News) – An important Phase 3 trial has shown that a new drug that targets gonorrhea works as well as the last existing antibiotic to treat the sexually transmitted infection, results that could lead to licensure of the first new treatment for gonorrhea in decades.

The co-developers of the drug, the nonprofit Global Antibiotic Research & Development Partnership, or GARDP, and Innoviva Specialty Therapeutics, a subsidiary of Innoviva Inc., released topline results of the clinical trial on Wednesday. A scientific report outlining full details of the trial will be published later, Manica Balasegaram, executive director of GARDP, told STAT in an interview. (Read More)